Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. Reports Decreased Earnings for Q4 and Full Year of 2023

On Thursday, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc., the parent company for Lake Shore Savings Bank, reported a fall in net income for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The unaudited net income for Q4 2023 stood at $749,000, a drop from $1.2 million in Q4 2022. The full-year net income for 2023 was also lower at $4.8 million compared to $5.7 million in 2022. The financial dip has been linked to the regulatory action by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), leading to an increase in non-interest expenses.

Challenges and Confidence

Despite the financial hurdles, Lake Shore's President and CEO, Kim Liddell, expressed faith in the bank's resilience. Liddell affirmed Lake Shore's capacity to tackle regulatory matters and enhance shareholder value. Throughout 2023, the bank's financial performance was a mixed bag. Net interest income for the year showed a slight rise, but a drop was recorded in the fourth quarter.

Rise and Fall of Interest Income

Interest income climbed due to higher average yields on interest-earning assets and an upswing in market interest rates. However, interest expense also escalated due to an increase in average interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities and higher average balances. Non-interest income saw a rise in Q4 2023, attributed largely to earnings on bank-owned life insurance, but it declined for the full year. The restructuring of bank-owned life insurance also brought about an increase in income tax expenses for both the quarter and the year.

Non-Interest Expenses and Total Assets

Non-interest expenses witnessed a decrease in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022, recording reductions in professional services, salary, employee benefits, and advertising costs. However, for the full year, non-interest expenses increased, primarily due to a surge in professional services costs and FDIC insurance expenses related to regulatory matters. In 2023, the bank adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology, which impacted the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments. By the end of 2023, total assets swelled by 3.6% to $725.1 million, with a rise in cash and cash equivalents and total deposits. However, loans receivable and securities available for sale showed a decrease. Stockholders' equity also saw a rise of 6.3%.