Lake Shore Bancorp 2023 Financial Results: A Year of Challenges and Adjustments

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK), the parent company for Lake Shore Savings Bank, registered a drop in net income both for the Q4 and the entire fiscal year of 2023. The company reported a net Q4 income of $749,000 or $0.13 per diluted share, marking a 37.2% dip compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The net income for the entire fiscal year of 2023 was $4.8 million or $0.82 per diluted share, a decrease from $5.7 million or $0.97 per diluted share in 2022.

Regulatory Action and Interest Rate Environment Impact

Among the factors that influenced this financial performance were regulatory action by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and a challenging interest rate environment. Despite an increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses, the bank's net interest margin and interest rate spread experienced a decline in the final quarter of 2023, compared to the previous year.

Growth in Deposits and Share Value

On the bright side, there was a 3.6% growth in total deposits over the year, and the book value per share also registered an increase. The bank maintains a strong capitalization with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 12.68% and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 17.77%.

Non-Interest Income and Expenses

Non-interest income saw a surge, primarily driven by earnings from bank-owned life insurance restructuring. Interestingly, non-interest expenses saw a slight drop in the fourth quarter but escalated over the full year, primarily due to remediation activities in connection with regulatory matters.

In 2023, the company embraced the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology, which impacted the allowance for credit losses on loans and commitments.