Lake Life Chiropractic and U.S. Pipe Fabrication Make Notable Real Estate Acquisitions in Minnesota

Minnesota witnessed a flurry of commercial real estate transactions in the first half of January 2024, with notable deals involving Lake Life Chiropractic and U.S. Pipe Fabrication. The latter is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based QUIKRETE Companies, renowned for its comprehensive product portfolio in commercial, residential, and industrial building materials. The company boasts a strong brand recognition and a reputation for quality and service in its markets.

Lake Life Chiropractic Steps Up

On January 5, Lake Life Chiropractic, through its related entity Red Pine Properties LLC, purchased a commercial building in Chaska, Minnesota. The property, located at 3650 Chestnut St. N, was acquired from PondView Associates LLP for $2.184 million. The building, which sits on a sprawling 2.5 acres of land, boasts an impressive 20,387 square feet of space.

The chiropractic duo intends to utilize 3,000 square feet for their practice and plans to make a series of exterior improvements before settling in. This acquisition underscores their ambition to expand their practice and provide better services to their patients in a more spacious and comfortable environment.

U.S. Pipe Fabrication Expands Footprint in Minnesota

In another significant transaction, U.S. Pipe Fabrication acquired a facility in Rogers, Minnesota from Ted John Muntz. The building, measuring 20,070 square feet and situated on 2.99 acres at 21245 147th Ave. N, was originally completed in 1978. This acquisition, closed on January 11, aligns with the company's growth strategy and follows over a decade after U.S. Pipe bought Fab Pipe Inc. from Muntz in 2013.

U.S. Pipe, which specializes in the fabrication and distribution of ductile iron pipe and related products for the water and wastewater industries, now owns a property that will support its operational expansion and enable it to better serve its customers.

These transactions speak volumes about the dynamic commercial real estate market in Minnesota, showing signs of robust growth and promising opportunities for businesses to grow and flourish.