Lainey Wilson Uncertain on 'Yellowstone' Future Amid Kevin Costner's 'Horizon' Focus

Country singer and 'Yellowstone' actress Lainey Wilson expressed confusion regarding the return of the hit western series amidst Kevin Costner's commitment to his 'Horizon' project. Speaking at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Wilson revealed she, alongside co-star Kelly Reilly, is in the dark about the filming schedule for the concluding segment of the show's fifth season.

Uncertainty Surrounding 'Yellowstone'

Wilson's remarks underscore the uncertainty clouding the future of 'Yellowstone,' especially with Kevin Costner's attention divided by his ambitious 'Horizon' series. Paramount Network had announced a delay in releasing the final episodes of 'Yellowstone' due to industry strikes, with no clear return date provided. This has left cast members and fans alike awaiting further updates.

Impact of Costner's 'Horizon' Project

Costner's involvement in Horizon, a multi-part western saga exploring the Old West during the Civil War, has notably impacted 'Yellowstone's production timeline. With Costner prioritizing 'Horizon,' reports have surfaced about potential adjustments to his role in 'Yellowstone,' including rumors of his reduced availability which were later refuted by his attorney. 'Horizon,' eagerly anticipated by fans, marks a significant investment by Costner, both creatively and financially.

Future of the Dutton Legacy

The potential implications of these developments on 'Yellowstone' and its storyline are vast. Taylor Sheridan, the show's creator, has hinted at exploring the Dutton family's narrative through new spinoffs, possibly without Costner's involvement. As Wilson and the rest of the cast await clarity, the future of the Dutton family saga remains in limbo, leaving fans eager for the series' return and the unveiling of Costner's 'Horizon.'