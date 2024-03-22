Lainey Wilson and Barmen 1873 Bourbon Unite for Charitable Nashville Pop-Up Bar

Country star Lainey Wilson, in collaboration with Barmen 1873 Bourbon, is set to headline a unique charitable event in Nashville, Tennessee. The 'Hold My Bourbon Bar' pop-up, inspired by Wilson's music and personal style, aims to create an exclusive experience for fans while supporting her Heart Like A Truck fund. Scheduled for April 5-7, 2024, at GoodTimes Full Service Bar, the event will donate 100% of its proceeds to various community and global causes.

Blending Music, Bourbon, and Philanthropy

Lainey Wilson, known for her chart-topping hits and role in the hit series Yellowstone, has always sought ways to give back to the community. Partnering with Barmen 1873 Bourbon for the first time in a celebrity endorsement, Wilson is excited to merge her love for bourbon with her philanthropic efforts. The pop-up bar will offer a range of cocktails inspired by Wilson's songs, with the entire proceeds supporting her charitable endeavors. The event promises to be a memorable experience, combining great music, exquisite bourbon cocktails, and a chance to contribute to a noble cause.

A Star-Studded Collaboration

Alan Bremerkamp, Director of Marketing at Coors Spirits Co., expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the synergistic relationship between music and bourbon. The 'Hold My Bourbon Bar' will not only serve as a platform for fans to engage with Wilson's music in a novel way but also showcase Barmen 1873 Bourbon's commitment to supporting artists and charitable causes. Attendees can look forward to a western-themed atmosphere, complete with Lainey Wilson's hit tracks and custom-designed cocktails.

Supporting Heart Like A Truck

The Heart Like A Truck fund, established by Wilson, focuses on uplifting communities and providing support to various organizations globally. The pop-up bar event is a testament to Wilson's dedication to making a difference beyond her music and acting career. With tickets priced at $10, which includes access to the bar and two free drinks, fans have a unique opportunity to enjoy an evening filled with entertainment and goodwill. The initiative underscores the power of collaboration between artists and brands in creating impactful social change.

As Lainey Wilson continues to make waves in the music and entertainment industry, her venture into philanthropy with Barmen 1873 Bourbon sets a new benchmark for celebrity-led charitable efforts. The 'Hold My Bourbon Bar' pop-up is not just an event but a celebration of community, music, and the spirit of giving back. As fans eagerly await this exclusive experience, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend in Nashville.