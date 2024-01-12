en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Lahaina’s Road to Recovery: Wildfire Aftermath Spurs Infrastructure Overhaul

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Lahaina’s Road to Recovery: Wildfire Aftermath Spurs Infrastructure Overhaul

In the wake of the wildfire that ravaged Lahaina, the wheels of recovery have begun to turn. The primary focus of these efforts is the restoration of the state’s roadways. The Honoapi’ilani Highway, particularly between Keawe Street and Hōkiokio Place, is currently closed due to hazardous conditions resulting from the fire and subsequent debris movement.

Revamping the State’s Roadways

Plans are underway for critical repair and redesign of traffic signals, signs, and guardrails on the Honoapi’ilani Highway. These efforts are contingent on the successful completion of fire debris transport. The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is taking the lead in these operations, working in close coordination with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The department is also seeking consultants for the redesign of the traffic infrastructure.

Stormwater Capture System: A Step Towards Environmental Safety

It isn’t just the roads that need attention. In an initiative to prevent runoff into the ocean and the storm drain systems, an emergency stormwater capture system is being installed in Lahaina town. This $40 million project, funded through the FHWA Emergency Relief program, involves debris removal, street sweeping, and the implementation of best management practices. These include hydromulch and filter socks, which aim to reduce soil runoff and filter stormwater.

Upcoming Construction and Temporary Lane Shift

The construction of the capture, convey and treatment system is scheduled to begin towards the end of January or the start of February. In addition to this, the County of Maui is conducting an emergency replacement of the drain line on Keawe Street. This operation will result in a temporary lane shift through January 12.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
17 seconds ago
Weather Delays Imjin Parkway Widening and Roundabout Project
Weather conditions have delayed the commencement of the Imjin Parkway Widening and Roundabout Project. Originally scheduled to embark on construction activities this week, the project now aims to kick-off by mid-to-late January. This undertaking is a part of the Marina-Salinas Multimodal Corridor initiative under the regional Measure X program. Improving Traffic Flow The objective of
Weather Delays Imjin Parkway Widening and Roundabout Project
AirLift Texas Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fixed-Wing Base
18 mins ago
AirLift Texas Celebrates Grand Opening of New Fixed-Wing Base
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
19 mins ago
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Cities Call for More Control Over Autonomous Vehicle Operations Amid Rising Concerns
4 mins ago
Cities Call for More Control Over Autonomous Vehicle Operations Amid Rising Concerns
Unprecedented Surge in Ocean Freight Shipping Rates Amid Intensifying Crisis
6 mins ago
Unprecedented Surge in Ocean Freight Shipping Rates Amid Intensifying Crisis
Portland on the Move: Changes in Public Transportation and Sports Infrastructure
16 mins ago
Portland on the Move: Changes in Public Transportation and Sports Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
5 seconds
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
57 seconds
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
1 min
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
1 min
D.C. Council Deliberates on 'Secure DC' Crime Bill Amid Mixed Reactions
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
1 min
Jesse Marsch Criticizes UK's Adoration for Pundit Roy Keane
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
1 min
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
1 min
Paris 2024 Olympic Torch and Cauldron: A Masterpiece by Mathieu Lehanneur
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
2 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Waive Linebacker Vi Jones Ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
2 mins
Melbourne GP Cleared of Professional Misconduct Allegations in VCAT Hearing
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app