Lahaina’s Road to Recovery: Wildfire Aftermath Spurs Infrastructure Overhaul

In the wake of the wildfire that ravaged Lahaina, the wheels of recovery have begun to turn. The primary focus of these efforts is the restoration of the state’s roadways. The Honoapi’ilani Highway, particularly between Keawe Street and Hōkiokio Place, is currently closed due to hazardous conditions resulting from the fire and subsequent debris movement.

Revamping the State’s Roadways

Plans are underway for critical repair and redesign of traffic signals, signs, and guardrails on the Honoapi’ilani Highway. These efforts are contingent on the successful completion of fire debris transport. The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is taking the lead in these operations, working in close coordination with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The department is also seeking consultants for the redesign of the traffic infrastructure.

Stormwater Capture System: A Step Towards Environmental Safety

It isn’t just the roads that need attention. In an initiative to prevent runoff into the ocean and the storm drain systems, an emergency stormwater capture system is being installed in Lahaina town. This $40 million project, funded through the FHWA Emergency Relief program, involves debris removal, street sweeping, and the implementation of best management practices. These include hydromulch and filter socks, which aim to reduce soil runoff and filter stormwater.

Upcoming Construction and Temporary Lane Shift

The construction of the capture, convey and treatment system is scheduled to begin towards the end of January or the start of February. In addition to this, the County of Maui is conducting an emergency replacement of the drain line on Keawe Street. This operation will result in a temporary lane shift through January 12.