Society

Laguna Beach Pioneers New Model for Aging in Place Amid High Costs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Laguna Beach Pioneers New Model for Aging in Place Amid High Costs

Picture the scenic beauty of Laguna Beach, California, a coastal gem known for its shimmering beaches. The city, however, is making headlines for more than just its stunning vistas. It is becoming a beacon of innovation in elder care with its groundbreaking initiative, Lifelong Laguna. Launched in 2017, the program is a part of the wider Village movement, a novel concept that encourages older adults to ‘age in place’—residing in their own homes as they grow older, supported by the community.

Lifelong Laguna: A New Paradigm for Aging

A staggering 90% of Laguna Beach residents express a desire to age in their homes long-term, a figure that eclipses the national average of 77%, as reported by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). Lifelong Laguna aims to make this a reality for the city’s senior population, which comprises about 28% of its residents.

How does this work? The program provides a gamut of services at no cost to most participants, funded through grants and local fundraising. These services span from home repairs, executed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, to nutrition counseling and end-of-life planning. As of now, around 200 residents are reaping the benefits of these offerings.

The Village Movement: A Nationwide Trend

The Village movement, a testament to the growing demand for aging in place, has been embraced by communities in 26 states and Washington D.C. These communities receive technology support from Helpful Village, a software platform designed specifically for Village organizations.

The real estate market too reflects this trend. Baby boomers, the largest group of homebuyers, often intend to live in their purchased homes for life. The desire to age in place has been further amplified by the Covid pandemic, which has instilled a greater appreciation for the safety and comfort of one’s own home.

High Costs: A Significant Hurdle

While the desire to age in place is widespread, it is not without its challenges. The costs associated with in-home care services, a significant aspect of aging in place, saw a marked increase in 2021. The median annual cost for these services ranges from $59,488 for homemaker services to $61,776 for personal care by a home health aide.

These costs are largely dictated by supply and demand dynamics. The Covid pandemic has aggravated the situation by causing a shortage of care professionals and a high turnover rate. Given that an estimated 70% of individuals turning 65 will require long-term care services at some point, and with approximately 10,000 baby boomers reaching this age daily until 2030, the demand for affordable in-home care is set to surge.

Society United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

