Education

Lafayette Parish Public Schools Unveils 2024-2025 Calendar: A Two-Week Christmas Break Ensured

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
The 2024-2025 academic calendar for Lafayette Parish public schools in Louisiana has been precisely outlined, putting to rest any potential confusion stemming from last year’s midweek start and end dates for the Christmas Break. The new calendar secures a two-week break for students, a move that aligns with the sentiments of the school community.

Christmas Break: A Fitting End to the Year

The Christmas Break in 2024 is scheduled to kick off after the 2nd Nine Week Period commences on December 20. Students will enjoy a holiday from December 23 to January 3, ensuring they get to spend quality time at home during the festive season. Moreover, an in-service day has been marked for Monday, January 6, providing the students with an extra day off before they dive back into their academic pursuits.

Thanksgiving and Mardi Gras: Festivity in Full Swing

Thanksgiving in 2024 is set to fall on November 28, a date that sits comfortably late in the month, allowing students and staff ample time to prepare for the holiday. Additionally, Mardi Gras’ Fat Tuesday, a vibrant celebration deeply embedded in Louisiana’s cultural fabric, will be observed on March 4, 2025.

The 2024 Leap Year Factor

The article also mentions that 2024 is a leap year, and this quirk of the Gregorian calendar has been factored into the school’s schedule. This ensures that students not only get the full benefit of the additional day but also that the academic year remains robust and undisturbed.

Education United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

