Lafayette Hotel Joins Elite Historic Hotels of America Following $31M Renovation

The Lafayette Hotel and Club, a gem nestled in the University Heights neighborhood of San Diego, has recently been honored with induction into the Historic Hotels of America. This recognition comes on the heels of a substantial $31 million renovation effort, aimed at melding the hotel's storied past with modern luxury. Notably, the Lafayette Hotel stands out as the only hotel constructed in the U.S. during the tumultuous times of World War II, making its induction a significant event.

Advertisment

Preserving History While Embracing the Future

The Lafayette Hotel, located at 2223 El Cajon Blvd., has long been a beacon of history and culture in San Diego. Its recent renovation has been a herculean effort to maintain the essence that has attracted Hollywood legends like Ava Gardner and John Wayne, while offering amenities that appeal to today's travelers. Efforts included the restoration of the lobby's intricate plastered crown moldings and the concrete cast clamshell stage, once graced by Bob Hope. The original swimming pool, designed by Johnny Weissmuller, was also meticulously preserved during the update. These renovations underscore the hotel's commitment to retaining its historical charm, even as it steps into the modern age with additions like a two-lane bowling alley and a late-night supper club featuring live entertainment.

A Rich History of Celebrity and Celebration

Advertisment

The Lafayette Hotel's allure isn't solely based on its architecture or amenities; its history is peppered with celebrity guests and significant cultural moments. Being the sole hotel erected in the U.S. during World War II adds a layer of historical importance. Its walls have seen the likes of Hollywood royalty and have been a site for countless memories made by guests from all walks of life. The hotel’s induction into the Historic Hotels of America is a testament to its enduring legacy as a site of celebration, relaxation, and historical significance. This prestigious recognition is awarded to hotels that are at least 50 years old and have maintained their historical integrity while contributing to their communities.

The Significance of the Induction

The Historic Hotels of America, recognizing over 300 hotels and resorts nationwide, requires its members to have demonstrated significant historical value and commitment to preservation. The Lafayette Hotel's addition to this exclusive list is not just a nod to its past but a beacon for its future. This distinction promises to attract guests who seek to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of American history while enjoying contemporary comforts. It is a recognition of the hotel's role in preserving a unique slice of American heritage and its contribution to the cultural and historical landscape of San Diego.

As the Lafayette Hotel steps into its new chapter as a member of the Historic Hotels of America, it stands as a bridge between the past and the present. Its walls, which have stood the test of time, continue to offer sanctuary and celebration. This induction is more than an accolade; it is a promise to continue the legacy of hospitality and history for generations to come. The Lafayette Hotel, with its blend of historic charm and modern luxury, invites guests to be part of its continuing story.