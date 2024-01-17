Lafayette City Council Invests in Water Supply, Approves Property Annexation

In an unanimous decision, the Lafayette City Council has chosen to expand the city's water resources by investing in the New Coal Ridge Ditch Company. The decision, which involves a $50,000 purchase of an additional five shares, is a strategic move to enhance the city's water supply.

Boosting Lafayette's Water Supply

This acquisition will augment the city's ownership stake in the company to approximately 13%. The new shares are projected to yield an estimated five acre-feet or 1.63 million gallons of water. However, leveraging these shares for municipal water supply purposes necessitates a change in water rights.

Understanding Water Rights in Lafayette

Cari Bischoff, Lafayette's Water Resources Manager, explains that water rights in the region operate on a 'first-come, first-serve' basis. Lafayette's water rights are rooted in history, dating back to the 1850s. The city's water supply is entirely dependent on surface water, with 80% originating from native sources within the Boulder Creek Basin.

The decision to purchase additional shares was extracted from the consent agenda, serving as an educational opportunity for new council members to understand the complexities of water rights and shares.

Annexing Property for Expansion

In another strategic move, the Council sanctioned the annexation of a 0.93-acre property situated at the northeast corner of South Public Road and Old Laramie Trail. This property, deemed an enclave due to being entirely encircled by the city for over three years, will now come under the city's jurisdiction.

Jeff Brasel, Lafayette's Planning and Building Director, notes that such enclave annexations are instrumental in enabling the orderly extension of utilities and services. The annexation also grants the property owner the rights to construct a veterinary clinic, a move previously restricted under the property's agricultural zoning. Additionally, this also paves the way for the property to be connected to the city's water and wastewater utilities.