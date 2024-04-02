Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix Gleam in 'Joker: Folie á Deux' Poster, Trailer Date Announced

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are setting the stage for an electrifying return to Gotham in the much-anticipated sequel, 'Joker: Folie á Deux'. With the first trailer set to debut next week, anticipation is at an all-time high. Gaga, renowned for both her musical and acting prowess, alongside director Todd Phillips, unveiled a captivating new poster, hinting at the dynamic duo's dance in chaos. Mark your calendars for April 9, as the curtain rises on the trailer's premiere, promising a blend of drama, music, and mayhem.
Teaser Unveiled: A Dance of Chaos
The newly released poster is not just a visual treat but a narrative teaser, showcasing Gaga and Phoenix in full clown makeup, lost in a dance that symbolizes the tumultuous relationship between their characters. Gaga is set to enchant audiences as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn, a role previously brought to life by Margot Robbie. This marks Gaga's first foray into the DC Universe, adding a fresh layer to the iconic character. Phoenix, on the other hand, returns as the enigmatic Arthur Fleck, whose portrayal won him an Academy Award in 2020. The poster, coupled with the caption 'The world is a stage', teases the theatricality and intensity we can expect from the sequel.
Countdown to the Trailer
As the release date for the first trailer draws near, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager for a glimpse into the sequel's direction. Phillips and Gaga's strategic teases have fueled speculation and excitement, promising a sequel that not only matches but surpasses the original's critical and commercial success. The announcement follows months of cryptic hints and Valentine's Day celebrations of the film's lead characters, building momentum towards the trailer's reveal. This sequel, set to release on October 4, exactly five years after the original, delves deeper into the Joker's twisted world, with a spotlight on musical elements—a new venture in the franchise.
A New Era for Gotham
'Joker: Folie á Deux' is not just a sequel but a bold new chapter in the DC Universe. With <a href="https://www.justjared.com/2