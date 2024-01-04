en English
Fashion

Lady Gaga Embraces ‘Quiet Luxury’: A Shift in Celebrity Fashion Trends?

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
Lady Gaga Embraces ‘Quiet Luxury’: A Shift in Celebrity Fashion Trends?

Breaking away from her signature flamboyant fashion, Lady Gaga has recently been spotted embracing the ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend, a stark contrast to her typical style. During a recent outing in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, the ‘A Star is Born’ actress was seen donning a more subdued outfit, consisting of black leggings, a brown leather blazer, and a black Bottega Veneta bag.

Gaga’s Shift Towards Understated Elegance

This shift in her fashion choices aligns with her surprising selection of a chic Alexander McQueen suit set at Bradley Cooper’s Maestro premiere. It suggests that the pop icon may be veering towards more understated and minimalist fashion choices, a departure from her usually extravagant and audacious style that has often made headlines.

‘Quiet Luxury’ Trend Among Celebrities

The ‘Quiet Luxury’ trend, characterized by minimalist yet luxurious items, has become a favorite among numerous celebrities. Stars like Rihanna and Margot Robbie have been seen endorsing this trend, which emphasizes less on flashy displays of wealth and more on refined and subtle luxury. Despite some fashion influencers declaring it ‘out,’ the trend continues to resonate with many, including Gaga.

Fluctuating Trends and Celebrity Influence

Lady Gaga’s recent style evolution may signal a broader trend where even the most typically extravagant celebrities are occasionally adopting a more muted aesthetic. However, the pendulum of fashion is ever-swinging, and louder, more pronounced fashion statements are still very much in vogue, as evidenced by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez. Gaga’s recent style choices highlight the fluidity of fashion and underscore the significant influence celebrities wield in shaping and popularizing trends.

Fashion United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

