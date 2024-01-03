Lado International Institute: Charting New Frontiers in ESL Education for 2024

As the new year embarks, the Lado International Institute, a leading English as a Second Language (ESL) provider in the Washington DC area, enthusiastically launches its 2024 programs. Known for its inventive approach to English language education, prioritizing communication and cultural understanding, the institute annually engages thousands of students from across 100 different nations.

Enhanced Educational Offerings

Keen on expanding and enriching its educational offerings, Lado has charted its course for the first quarter of 2024, planning to participate in various International Consultants for Education and Fairs (ICEF) events worldwide. Locations featuring these fairs include Japan, Korea, Colombia, and Mexico. These global gatherings serve as crucial platforms for establishing contacts, constructing partnerships, and promoting Lado’s programs to a global audience.

Quality Assurance & Accreditation

In a step further ensuring the sustained excellence of its courses, Lado recently regained its accreditation from the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET), an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. This reacquisition underscores the institute’s commitment to quality and its dedication to delivering top-tier ESL education.

An Invitation to Global Learners

Claudio Herrera Krell, the CEO of Lado International Institute, extended a heartfelt message to prospective and returning students. He welcomed them to the Lado family, where the emphasis extends beyond mere language acquisition to fostering personal and global citizenship growth. The institute encourages interested learners to explore their website for program details, pricing, and complimentary resources such as a level test and personalized orientation sessions. It also invites students to engage via their social media channels for updates, events, and language learning tips, and to refer to the attached activity calendar for class schedules.

With its 2024 programs, the Lado International Institute aspires to be the premier choice for learners seeking a distinctive English learning experience, blending linguistic proficiency with cultural immersion and personal growth.