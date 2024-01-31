Ladder Capital Corp Details Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends, Highlights Performance

Internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust, Ladder Capital Corp has made a public announcement regarding the tax treatment of its 2023 Class A common stock dividend payments. The notice delineates the tax involvement for distributions paid on Class A common stock for the tax year ending December 31, 2023.

Overview of Ladder Capital Corp

Ladder Capital Corp, which oversees $5.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is committed to protecting shareholder capital while providing attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company has built a reputation as a leading provider of commercial real estate capital in the United States. Its focus lies in originating senior secured assets with a diverse portfolio. This includes originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans backed by commercial real estate, owning and operating commercial real estate, and investing in investment-grade securities supported by first mortgage loans on commercial properties.

Ladder's History and Management

Established in 2008, Ladder has a seasoned management team with comprehensive expertise across various commercial real estate dimensions. The company's management and board of directors own more than 10% of the equity, highlighting Ladder's emphasis on alignment with its investors' interests. The company is headquartered in New York City and has regional offices in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California.

Challenges and Opportunities in the CRE Market

The commercial real estate (CRE) market faces challenges such as the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle, a decrease in property sales, the vulnerability of the office sector, and refinancing risks. However, there are opportunities for a transformative year for the real estate asset class in 2024. The UK REITS industry, for example, has seen a rise of 2.7% over the last seven days, despite an 8.3% decrease over the past year. It is forecasted to witness a 74% annual earnings growth. Companies like Land Securities Group have reported a 1.2% gain over the last seven days, indicating the potential for growth in the sector.