Lacy Hoyle Spearheads Homelessness Solutions as Buncombe County's First Homeless-Program Manager

In Buncombe County, a new dawn rises to tackle homelessness. Lacy Hoyle, a seasoned professional in the field of social services, has stepped up to become the county's first homeless-program manager. This role, recommended by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, seeks to unify efforts across various departments to address homelessness more effectively in the area.

Hoyle's Experience and Approach

With a solid foundation in psychology and an extensive background in nonprofits, including the Western North Carolina AIDS Project and Homeward Bound of WNC, Hoyle brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role. Her focus lies in increasing shelter capacity, improving outreach initiatives, and developing a comprehensive response to rural encampments. Hoyle is determined to educate the public about the multifaceted complexities of homelessness, dispelling common misconceptions like the notion that homelessness is a choice or that substance users are undeserving of societal support.

Housing First Philosophy

Committed to the Housing First philosophy, Hoyle believes that everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, regardless of their circumstances. She is confident that with the right support, individuals can rehabilitate and reintegrate into their communities. This approach places an emphasis on getting individuals into housing as quickly as possible, then providing the necessary support services to maintain that housing.

Addressing Homelessness in Buncombe County

Buncombe County is gearing up for its annual point-in-time count, a requirement by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to measure the population of people experiencing homelessness. The results from the past few years have shown a fluctuating trend with a sharp 21% increase in the homeless population in 2022, and a decline in 2023, albeit still higher than pre-pandemic levels. Emily Ball, the city's Homeless Strategy Division Manager, underscores the need for a more comprehensive approach to the upcoming count, especially in rural areas. The Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee is also undergoing a restructuring process to establish a new board and committees for more effective homelessness solutions.

Hoyle remains optimistic about the potential to curb homelessness in Buncombe County, acknowledging that it will require time, system changes, and the introduction of new processes. In the face of these challenges, her resolve to provide a fresh perspective and effective solutions remains unwavering.