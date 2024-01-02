Labrador Retriever Tops AKC’s List of America’s Favourite Dog Breeds

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has once again recognized the Labrador Retriever as America’s favourite dog breed, a position it has held for an impressive 30 years. This popularity isn’t just nationwide; it’s also reflected in AKC registrations within Washington state. Labradors are cherished for their compatibility with children and other pets, and their adaptability as family dogs, hunting partners and service animals.

German Shepherds and French Bulldogs

Ranked second on the list of America’s favourite breeds are the intelligent and obedient German Shepherds. These dogs are revered for their loyalty and sociability, making them excellent family protectors and guard dogs. French Bulldogs, on the other hand, are particularly suited for urban living thanks to their lower exercise requirements. Their tendency to develop separation anxiety makes them common companions in public spaces.

Poodles, Rottweilers and Bulldogs

Poodles are renowned for their intelligence and excel as family pets and service animals, with the added bonus of non-shedding hair, making them suitable companions for allergy sufferers. Rottweilers, with their playful nature and need for early socialization, are also popular amongst dog lovers. Bulldogs, on the other hand, are known for their loyalty and calm demeanour, although potential owners should be aware of their potential breathing difficulties in hot weather.

Corgis, Boxers and Australian Shepherds

Corgis, with their herding instincts and entertaining personalities, make excellent family pets and are not prone to separation anxiety. Boxers are adored for their patience with children and protective nature, but they do require a fair amount of exercise. Lastly, Australian Shepherds need a considerable amount of outdoor space and activities to satisfy their intelligence and energy levels.

In other news, GCHP CH Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World, a Shih Tzu known as Comet, won the Best in Show at the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, triumphing over more than 5,700 competitors. The overall show included various competitions such as AKC Agility Invitational, AKC Obedience Classic, and more, with top dogs from various breeds being awarded prestigious titles.