Labradoodle Puppy Joins Oneida Police Department as Therapy K9

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Labradoodle Puppy Joins Oneida Police Department as Therapy K9

The Oneida Police Department in Oneida, New York, has recently introduced a new member to their team, a charming black Labradoodle puppy named Smudge. The puppy will serve a unique role as a therapy K9, a position increasingly recognized for its value in law enforcement. Smudge’s main handler will be School Resource Officer Eddie Metoxen, who is stationed at Oneida Nation High School and Turtle School.

The Role of Smudge

Smudge will primarily offer therapeutic support during calls for service that require additional aid. This often includes situations of high stress or trauma, where the calming presence of a therapy animal can provide significant relief. Smudge will also be an ambassador of goodwill, helping to foster positive relationships within the community by participating in public events and outreach programs.

Supporting the Force

Moreover, Smudge will play a crucial role within the police department itself. Officers and dispatchers who regularly deal with traumatic and stressful situations can greatly benefit from the emotional support provided by a therapy dog. Smudge’s presence can help mitigate the effects of job-related stress, contributing to better mental health among department personnel.

Smudge’s Significance

Smudge’s name carries a deeper cultural significance. In Oneida culture, ‘smudging’ is a ritual that purifies spaces or individuals from negative energies. By choosing this name, the department honors the indigenous culture of Oneida and emphasizes the positive impact Smudge will bring to the team.

The addition of Smudge to the Oneida police force was made possible through a generous donation from Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles, a group known for supplying therapy dogs to various agencies across the state. This initiative showcases the collaborative efforts between the community and the law enforcement, enhancing the overall wellbeing of both parties.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

