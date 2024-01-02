Labcorp to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mark the date: January 9. That’s when Labcorp, one of the world’s most reputable providers of laboratory services, is set to take part in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event, scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time, will showcase members of Labcorp’s executive management team and will be broadcast live.

Accessing the Event

For those interested in tuning in, the webcast will be available through Labcorp’s Investor Relations website. But if you can’t catch the event live, don’t fret. The company plans to archive the webcast on its website for future playback.

Labcorp’s Significant Role

Labcorp, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LH, is no ordinary player in the medical field. The company offers both diagnostic and drug development services, holding significant clout in the healthcare sector. In 2022, Labcorp worked on over 80% of the new drugs that received approval from the FDA. That’s not all; the company also performed more than 600 million tests on a global scale.

A Global Force

Labcorp’s reach is truly global. With a team of more than 60,000 employees, Labcorp operates in over 100 countries. The company’s mission is clear and commendable: to provide insights, advance science, and enhance health outcomes. This commitment serves a vast array of stakeholders – doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and of course, patients themselves.