en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Labcorp to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Labcorp to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mark the date: January 9. That’s when Labcorp, one of the world’s most reputable providers of laboratory services, is set to take part in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The event, scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time, will showcase members of Labcorp’s executive management team and will be broadcast live.

Accessing the Event

For those interested in tuning in, the webcast will be available through Labcorp’s Investor Relations website. But if you can’t catch the event live, don’t fret. The company plans to archive the webcast on its website for future playback.

Labcorp’s Significant Role

Labcorp, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LH, is no ordinary player in the medical field. The company offers both diagnostic and drug development services, holding significant clout in the healthcare sector. In 2022, Labcorp worked on over 80% of the new drugs that received approval from the FDA. That’s not all; the company also performed more than 600 million tests on a global scale.

A Global Force

Labcorp’s reach is truly global. With a team of more than 60,000 employees, Labcorp operates in over 100 countries. The company’s mission is clear and commendable: to provide insights, advance science, and enhance health outcomes. This commitment serves a vast array of stakeholders – doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and of course, patients themselves.

0
Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AMD Stands a Chance to Reach $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2028

By Rafia Tasleem

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Announces Board Changes, Welcoming New Member Patrick Treanor

By Justice Nwafor

5E Advanced Materials Initiates Mining Operations at Boron Americas Complex

By Mazhar Abbas

Hydro One Executive Chris Lopez to Step Down, Successor Search Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

5E Advanced Materials Begins Mining Operations: Aims to Produce Boric ...
@Business · 43 seconds
5E Advanced Materials Begins Mining Operations: Aims to Produce Boric ...
heart comment 0
Fortrea Executives to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By BNN Correspondents

Fortrea Executives to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Kymera Therapeutics to Illuminate Progress at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Kymera Therapeutics to Illuminate Progress at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
University of Mississippi Students Shine at PLMA’s University Outreach Program

By BNN Correspondents

University of Mississippi Students Shine at PLMA's University Outreach Program
Ansa Folding Carton Acquires Major Stake in Rich Printers, Set to Double in Size

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ansa Folding Carton Acquires Major Stake in Rich Printers, Set to Double in Size
Latest Headlines
World News
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
17 seconds
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
20 seconds
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
27 seconds
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
45 seconds
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
46 seconds
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
48 seconds
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
59 seconds
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
3 mins
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app