Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds: Unraveling Consumer Choices During Peak Engagement Season

As the peak engagement season unfurls in the United States, spanning between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, consumers face a fundamental choice between lab-grown and natural diamonds for their engagement rings. This decision is weighed down by various factors ranging from emotional to financial, from traditional to ethical, and from practical to aspirational.

Clashing Values: Practicality vs. Emotion

Paul Zimnisky, a renowned financial and diamond industry analyst, notes that while natural diamonds are not a practical purchase and their supply is dwindling, they continue to be the preferred choice for their emotional value and the tradition they represent. Lab-grown diamonds, on the other hand, which witnessed a surge in global sales to $12 billion in 2022, are chemically and visually identical to mined diamonds but are more affordable and are considered more ethical by some consumers.

COVID-19 and the Shift in Luxury Consumption

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about an intriguing shift in consumer spending patterns. As travel and dining experiences were curtailed, consumers turned their focus towards hard luxury goods, such as diamonds. However, Signet Jewelers, the largest diamond conglomerate in the U.S., observed a decline in engagements during the pandemic due to reduced dating opportunities, but it anticipates a significant rebound in engagements in the coming years.

The Future of the Diamond Market

The declining supply of natural diamonds and the potential surge in their prices from mid-2024 presents a good opportunity to purchase them now. In contrast, the man-made diamond market is predicted to grow but may attract a different type of consumer, possibly leading to lab-grown diamonds being considered as ‘costume jewelry’ in the future. As the narrative about diamonds continues to evolve in the industry, Sarine Technologies has expanded its services to include lab-grown diamonds, highlighting the importance of consumer confidence in this burgeoning market.