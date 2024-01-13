Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamonds: The Sparkling Dilemma of Engagement Season

As the United States edges closer to its peak engagement season, a period stretching from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day, consumers find themselves at the crossroads of a significant decision: choosing between lab-grown and natural diamonds for their engagement rings. From the bustling heart of New York City, analyst Paul Zimnisky throws light on this intriguing matter. While natural diamonds have always been the coveted choice, their dwindling supply hints at an imminent surge in value. Conversely, their lab-grown counterparts, despite being chemically identical and more affordable, have witnessed a dramatic sales rise to $1.2 billion in 2022, marking a 38% year-over-year growth.

The Emergence of Lab-Grown Diamonds

The process of producing lab-grown diamonds involves exposing pure carbon to extreme heat and pressure, mimicking the natural conditions under which diamonds form. This method presents a more ethical and cost-effective alternative, boosting their popularity. However, Zimnisky cautions that these lab-grown gems do not retain their value in the long run, and their reselling could prove challenging as prices plunge. On the other hand, natural diamonds are likely to see a price spike from mid-2024 onwards.

Consumer Behavior Amid the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its restrictive measures, led some consumers to channel their federal stimulus money into luxury goods like diamonds, as travel and gastronomic experiences became limited. Signet Jewelers, the largest diamond retailer in the U.S., reported a decline in engagements during the pandemic, as dating took a backseat. However, engagements are likely to bounce back in the forthcoming years.

Future Trends in the Diamond Market

As the supply of natural diamonds continues to shrink, and with the man-made diamond market projected to skyrocket to an impressive $18 billion in value by 2024, industry pundits predict that lab-grown diamonds might soon be considered as costume jewelry, thereby attracting a different consumer demographic.