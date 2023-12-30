en English
Business

Lab-grown vs Natural Diamonds: A Dilemma for Engaged Couples

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:44 am EST
Lab-grown vs Natural Diamonds: A Dilemma for Engaged Couples

As America’s peak engagement season looms, couples stand at a critical crossroads, torn between natural and lab-grown diamonds for engagement rings. Traditionally, natural diamonds have been the preferred choice, but cost and dwindling supply make them impractical for some. On the flip side, lab-grown diamonds have seen a sales surge to $12 billion in 2022, marking a 38% rise from the previous year, thanks to their lower cost and ethical considerations.

Natural vs. Lab-grown Diamonds: A Close Encounter

Lab-grown diamonds – chemically and visually identical to mined diamonds – are created by subjecting pure carbon to high heat and pressure. While they tick the boxes for cost-effectiveness and ethical sourcing, they lack in one critical aspect – value appreciation over time, making resale a challenge.

On the contrary, natural diamonds – despite their higher cost – have the potential for value appreciation. This attribute, coupled with their rarity, lends a certain allure to natural diamonds.

A Diamond Market Shaped by the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a significant imprint on the diamond market, with a decrease in dating and engagements leading to a drop in demand for natural diamonds. However, according to Signet Jewelers, a rebound in engagements in the coming years is anticipated, which could rekindle the demand for natural diamonds.

With the global supply of natural diamonds on the decline and prices currently lower than in the last decade, now could be an opportune time to invest in natural diamonds before an anticipated price hike from mid-2024.

The Future of the Diamond Industry

Meanwhile, the lab-grown diamond market is on an upward trajectory, projected to reach a value of $18 billion by 2024. But, as prices fall, these diamonds may be reclassified as costume jewelry, attracting a different consumer base.

In conclusion, the choice between natural and lab-grown diamonds will hinge heavily on individual consumer values, financial considerations, and long-term investment goals. Whether it’s the timeless allure of natural diamonds or the cost-effective and ethical appeal of lab-grown diamonds, the decision lies in the hands of the consumer.

Business United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

