LA Sanitation & Environment Kicks off Citywide Clothing Drive

In a bid to support residents in need and further its commitment to the environment, the LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN) has launched a clothing drive. The drive, part of the City Facilities Recycling Program, invites city residents, businesses, and employees to donate new and gently used clothing for all ages and genders.

Drive Details

The initiative kicked off on a Tuesday and will run up until March 1. Among the items being sought are sweaters, jackets, shirts, pants, and socks. However, LASAN stipulates that these items must be washed and clean before donation. In a further extension of support, LASAN is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries.

Distribution and Impact

The collected clothing and additional items will be funneled to various charitable organizations and initiatives in need. These include the St. Francis Center, LASAN’s Livability Services Center, and participants of Inside Safe. By doing so, the drive not only provides critical aid to those less fortunate but also upholds LASAN’s environmental commitment by reducing the amount of waste headed for landfills.

Donation Drop-off

Those wishing to contribute can drop off their donations from Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. LASAN has identified multiple drop-off points across the city to facilitate easy participation. These include the East Valley and West Valley District Yards, North Central District Yard, and the Public Works Building lobby in Los Angeles.