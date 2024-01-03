en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

LA Sanitation & Environment Kicks off Citywide Clothing Drive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
LA Sanitation & Environment Kicks off Citywide Clothing Drive

In a bid to support residents in need and further its commitment to the environment, the LA Sanitation & Environment (LASAN) has launched a clothing drive. The drive, part of the City Facilities Recycling Program, invites city residents, businesses, and employees to donate new and gently used clothing for all ages and genders.

Drive Details

The initiative kicked off on a Tuesday and will run up until March 1. Among the items being sought are sweaters, jackets, shirts, pants, and socks. However, LASAN stipulates that these items must be washed and clean before donation. In a further extension of support, LASAN is also accepting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries.

Distribution and Impact

The collected clothing and additional items will be funneled to various charitable organizations and initiatives in need. These include the St. Francis Center, LASAN’s Livability Services Center, and participants of Inside Safe. By doing so, the drive not only provides critical aid to those less fortunate but also upholds LASAN’s environmental commitment by reducing the amount of waste headed for landfills.

Donation Drop-off

Those wishing to contribute can drop off their donations from Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. LASAN has identified multiple drop-off points across the city to facilitate easy participation. These include the East Valley and West Valley District Yards, North Central District Yard, and the Public Works Building lobby in Los Angeles.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts

By BNN Correspondents

Bayard Rustin Documentary Influences Netflix Film: Director Nancy Kates Shares Insights

By Muhammad Jawad

Traditional Masculinity Maintains Its Hold in Popular Perception of Sex Appeal

By Bijay Laxmi

San Diego's H Barracks Shelter: A Proactive Response to Rising Homelessness

By BNN Correspondents

We Rock The Spectrum: A Sensory-friendly Gym's Fight for Survival ...
@Education · 17 mins
We Rock The Spectrum: A Sensory-friendly Gym's Fight for Survival ...
heart comment 0
Public Marriage Proposal Ends in Unexpected Rejection: A Viral Lesson

By Safak Costu

Public Marriage Proposal Ends in Unexpected Rejection: A Viral Lesson
Odessa’s Vibrant Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.: A Blend of Sports, Spirituality, and Community

By Shivani Chauhan

Odessa's Vibrant Tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.: A Blend of Sports, Spirituality, and Community
Harris County Battles Rising Evictions with Innovative ‘Eviction Diversion Facilitator’ Role

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Harris County Battles Rising Evictions with Innovative 'Eviction Diversion Facilitator' Role
J&K Police Wives Welfare Association Unveils 2024 Calendar Celebrating Achievements

By Dil Bar Irshad

J&K Police Wives Welfare Association Unveils 2024 Calendar Celebrating Achievements
Latest Headlines
World News
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
1 min
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts
1 min
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
1 min
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
2 mins
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
2 mins
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
2 mins
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
2 mins
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
2 mins
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
2 mins
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
43 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app