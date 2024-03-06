La Quinta City Council Greenlights Coral Mountain Development, Excludes Wave Basin

The La Quinta City Council has officially approved a revised plan for the Coral Mountain development, signaling a significant shift from its previous, controversial proposal that included a wave basin. This new blueprint features 750 homes, an 18-hole golf course, a 10-acre recreation lake, and 60,000 square feet of commercial space, aiming to promote a lifestyle centered around health and outdoor activities.

Revised Plans Garner Council Approval

After a year of revisions and community feedback, the latest proposal for Coral Mountain was passed with a 4-1 City Council vote. The development, which emphasizes a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle, managed to overcome the hurdles that derailed its predecessor, primarily concerns over zoning changes for the wave basin and a potential hotel.

The project now aligns more closely with existing zoning designations and includes environmental and community-friendly initiatives such as a protection plan for local bighorn sheep and a focus on non-motorized lake activities.

Community and Environmental Considerations

Despite omitting the wave basin, the project's developers have incorporated significant measures to ensure the development respects its natural and community surroundings. An eight-foot fence and a 50-foot vegetation buffer are planned to protect the bighorn sheep population, while the recreation lake will be filled with non-potable water to minimize environmental impact. Additionally, concerns regarding short-term rentals were addressed, though without a cap, leaving room for community regulation through homeowners' associations.

Looking Ahead: Construction and Completion

With the council's approval, Coral Mountain is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2025. The development's phased opening will see the golf course potentially operational by mid-2026 and the first homes available by 2026 or 2027. This project represents a considerable investment in La Quinta's future, promising to bring new housing, recreational opportunities, and commercial spaces while being mindful of environmental and community concerns.