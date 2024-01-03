LA Garment Workers Receive $1 Million in Back Wages: Labor Rights Victory

In an unprecedented move highlighting the rampant labor rights abuses in the garment industry, federal labor regulators have secured over $1 million in back wages and damages for 165 Los Angeles-based garment workers. The U.S. Department of Labor’s sweeping investigation brought to light severe violations of overtime payment laws by local sewing contractors Good Cash LLC, Good Cash Inc., Premium Quality Apparel LLC, and Premium Quality Apparel Inc.

The Unscrupulous Owners

The above-mentioned entities, owned by Ramon Tecum, Marisela Romero, and Joseph Delao, were associated with former California Deputy Labor Commissioner Conrado Gomez. Gomez is alleged to have played a significant role in the businesses and their illicit activities. The contractors were found guilty of willfully failing to pay overtime wages for hours worked over 40 in a week, with employees clocking in an average of 52 hours.

Fabrication and Deception

Adding another layer to this narrative of exploitation, the contractors also falsified payroll records and issued fake checks. When labor regulators executed an investigative warrant, the owners attempted to disrupt the process, further cementing their disregard for labor regulations and rights.

Brand Accountability and Future Precautions

Beyond Yoga, a brand that utilized the services of these contractors, has agreed to shoulder the payment of the back wages and damages. They’ve also entered into an enhanced compliance agreement to ensure future adherence to the Fair Labor Standards Act. This agreement includes a proactive monitoring program and a confidential complaint mechanism for workers, indicating a shift towards better labor rights protection in the sector.

Legal Repercussions

The federal court in Los Angeles issued a consent judgment against the contractors and their owners, who are also mandated to pay $200,000 in civil penalties for their wilful violations. This isn’t the first time Good Cash has found themselves in hot water. In 2021, they faced similar charges, resulting in the recovery of back wages for nine workers.

These cases shed light on the importance of stringent labor rights enforcement, especially in industries notorious for violations. They also underscore the vital role of federal labor regulators in defending workers’ rights and ensuring the accountability of businesses and their owners.