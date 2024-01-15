La Crosse Community Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Legacy at Viterbo University

The La Crosse community in Wisconsin came together at Viterbo University on Monday evening, gathered in the Fine Arts Center Main Theater to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This annual event, held in conjunction with the 33rd Annual Fox Cities King Day celebration, was part of a larger national observance that saw communities across the country honoring King's memory with acts of service, prayer services, and commemorative events.

Keynote Address by Rev. Dr. Alexander Gee

Poised at the heart of the event was the keynote address by Rev. Dr. Alexander Gee, a noted figure in Madison's African American community. Known for his role as the CEO of The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the founding Lead Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, and the founder of the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, Dr. Gee has left a significant imprint on the Madison community. His work and contributions have been recognized with numerous honors, including the 1994 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award from the City of Madison.

Leadership Awards

The celebration also included the presentation of two prestigious leadership awards. E'mya Martin, a sophomore at Onalaska High School, was conferred the 2024 Lynda Blackmon Lowery High School Leadership Award. This recognition is a testament to her demonstrated leadership abilities and potential. In addition, Will Van Roosenbeek, the Director of the Pride Center at UW-La Crosse, was honored with the 2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Award for his unwavering commitment to fostering social change within the community.

Accessible Observance

Ensuring that the event was accessible to all, the organizers made the celebration free of charge. Those unable to attend in person were given the opportunity to join virtually, as the event was made available for live streaming. This inclusive approach ensured the widest possible audience could engage with the commemoration of Dr. King's life and legacy.

As the nation marked the 60th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act and King's Nobel Peace Prize, the La Crosse community's celebration at Viterbo University served as a poignant reminder of the enduring relevance of Dr. King's message of equality, justice, and service to others.