LA County’s Investment in Biotech: Creating Opportunities for Underserved Students and Startups

Denisse Nava, a determined senior student at California University State Northridge, is on a path to potentially transforming the future of medicine. With her part-time role at T-Cure Bioscience in Sherman Oaks, she harbors an audacious goal: finding a cure for cancer. Nava’s journey in cell and molecular biology was propelled into a new orbit after securing an internship through the BioFutures program, a project funded by Los Angeles County, aimed at supporting underserved students and launching them into careers in the life sciences sector.

LA County: Cultivating a Biotech Hub

Los Angeles County has made a significant investment in establishing the region as a global biotech hub. The county’s commitment to the life sciences sector includes a substantial $10 million investment in the nonprofit BioscienceLA. Despite the challenges of geographical dispersion, CEO Dave Whelan is optimistic about the potential for biotech to drive innovation across various industries, including food tech and energy tech.

Bioscience LA: A Central Hub for Startups

The Bioscience LA office in Culver City also serves as a central nexus for biotech startups, providing them with a conducive environment to grow, innovate, and contribute to the industry. The bioscience industry in LA has already shown promise, generating significant economic activity and creating numerous jobs.

Nava’s Journey: A Testament to LA’s Investment

For Nava, her path is about more than just professional advancement – it’s about breaking barriers and creating a legacy. She aims to further her education by embarking on a doctorate degree, aspiring to become the first in her family to achieve this academic feat. Her journey and aspirations serve as a testament to LA County’s investment in nurturing the next generation of scientists and researchers, and the potential they hold for the future of biotech.