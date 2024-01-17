LA County Takes Action Against Child Trafficking with 'Know to Say No' Campaign

A pressing issue cloaked in misconceptions is being confronted head-on by Adela Estrada, the head of the Commercially Sexually Exploited Children Program for the Department of Children and Family Services in Los Angeles County. Estrada is working tirelessly to address the prevalent problem of child trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of minors. Contrary to the popular belief that this crisis is primarily international, Los Angeles County is emerging as a major hub for sex trafficking within the United States.

The 'Know to Say No' Campaign

The Los Angeles County Office of Countywide Communications, recognizing the need for heightened public awareness, has launched the 'Know to Say No' campaign. This initiative aims to educate the public that child trafficking is not restricted by geography—it can occur anywhere and to anyone, irrespective of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.

Impactful Tools for Awareness

The campaign features a series of powerful videos starring young actors, intended to bring the harsh reality of child trafficking closer to home. A dedicated webpage provides information on recognizing signs of child trafficking, the predatory methods used by traffickers, and ways in which community members can contribute to prevention efforts. These resources are freely available at www.KnowToSayNo.com for anyone wishing to increase their awareness and aid in protecting the youth.

The Urgency of the Issue

The urgency of the problem is highlighted by a staggering increase in sexually exploited youth referrals to DCFS—quadrupling in the past decade. The program currently aids approximately 380 young individuals, with a significant proportion being female, youth of color, and children as young as nine years old. This escalating crisis underscores the necessity for the 'Know to Say No' campaign and the importance of community involvement in combating child trafficking.