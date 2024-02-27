L.A County Advances Affordable Housing for Seniors, Homeless Near Medical Center

L.A. County and Century Housing Corp. have embarked on an ambitious journey to address the critical shortage of affordable housing in Lincoln Heights. In a strategic move, the County's Board of Supervisors is poised to approve a pivotal lease agreement, setting the stage for the development of the Bienestar Restorative Care Village, a beacon of hope for low-income seniors and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Groundbreaking Partnership for Community Revitalization

At the heart of this initiative is a 2.3-acre parcel of land, strategically located just west of L.A. General Medical Center, earmarked for transformation. The proposed complex, comprising 294 units and 11,000 square feet of community-serving spaces, represents a significant stride towards revitalizing the area. Notably, GGA+ and Studio-MLA are at the helm of the architectural design, promising a project that not only meets housing needs but also enhances the community aesthetic.

Comprehensive Support Through Innovative Design

The Bienestar Restorative Care Village is more than just a housing complex; it's a holistic approach to community well-being. With a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and a select number of two-bedroom apartments, the project is tailored to cater to a diverse demographic, ensuring inclusivity. The development's design emphasizes the creation of vibrant, community-serving spaces, fostering a sense of belonging and support among residents.

Expanding the Horizon of Supportive Services

Integral to this development is the vision to extend the supportive services offered by the nearby L.A. General Medical Center's Restorative Care Village. This expansion is not just about adding beds; it's about creating a comprehensive ecosystem of care that addresses the multifaceted needs of its residents. Additionally, the project is a critical component of a larger scheme to redevelop the historic General Hospital building and its surroundings, introducing a mix of housing, services, retail, and public open spaces into the community fabric.

This initiative, bolstered by L.A. County's commitment of $20 million in No Place Like Home funding, is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in tackling the housing crisis. As the Bienestar Restorative Care Village takes shape, it heralds a new era of hope, providing not just shelter, but a foundation for thriving lives.