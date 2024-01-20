LA City Council Candidate Wendy Carrillo Pleads No Contest to DUI Charge

In an unexpected turn of events, Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, who is currently a candidate for the Los Angeles City Council, entered a no contest plea in relation to a DUI incident that transpired in November 2023. Carrillo, aged 43, was apprehended after colliding with two stationary vehicles on Monterey Road, located in Northeast Los Angeles. Astonishingly, her blood alcohol level was measured to be over twice the legal limit at the time of her apprehension.
Legal Consequences and Carrillo's Response
In consequence of this incident, Carrillo was handed down a sentence that required her to take part in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) class, complete a total of 50 hours of community service, pay a fine amounting to $2,000, and enroll in a three-month DUI program. Furthermore, her driving privileges have been curtailed, permitting her to drive exclusively for work-related purposes and to attend the DUI program.
In the aftermath of the incident, Carrillo issued a public apology, acknowledging her need to uphold personal accountability in her role as a public servant. She expressed relief that no individuals were harmed during the incident and confirmed her full cooperation with law enforcement agencies.
A Continued Commitment to Public Service
Wendy Carrillo, a Democrat representing Los Angeles, has been serving as an assemblywoman for the 52nd District, covering northeastern Los Angeles and southern Glendale, since 2017. Despite the recent incident, she remains a contender for the Los Angeles City Council's 14th District seat, showing her continued dedication to public service. Through her actions following the DUI incident, Carrillo has demonstrated her commitment to taking responsibility for her actions and making amends.