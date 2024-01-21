L.L.Bean to Open New Outdoor Retail Store in Kingston, NY

Rumors turned into reality for Kingston, New York, residents when renowned outdoor retailer, L.L.Bean confirmed plans to open a new store at Ulster Crossing in the spring of 2024. The building, formerly housing Bed Bath and Beyond, began undergoing visible exterior renovations late last fall, sparking intense anticipation and speculation.

L.L.Bean's Expansion into Kingston

Confirming the whispers, L.L.Bean announced that the Kingston store, sprawling over a vast 18,000 square feet, is set to be their first store opening in 2024. This expansion marks the eighth L.L.Bean store in New York State, a testament to the retailer's growing popularity and demand in the region.

A Shopping Destination for Outdoor Enthusiasts

L.L.Bean's arrival in Kingston promises an extensive assortment of products for outdoor enthusiasts. The store is expected to showcase a wide range of men's, women's, and kids' active and casual apparel. Outdoor lovers can look forward to a vast size range of outerwear, footwear, gear, hard goods, and home goods, making it a one-stop-shop for all their outdoor needs.

Creating Job Opportunities

Apart from introducing a new shopping destination, the L.L.Bean Kingston store opening will also fuel the local economy by creating job opportunities. The company plans to offer full-time and part-time positions, with hiring expected to begin in early 2024. Prospective employees can find more details on the company's careers website, marking another milestone in L.L.Bean's commitment to the communities it serves.