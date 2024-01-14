en English
L.A. County’s Delete the Divide: Bridging the Digital Gap

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
L.A. County's Delete the Divide: Bridging the Digital Gap

In the heart of Los Angeles County, a significant digital divide has revealed itself. A staggering 400,000 households find themselves without internet access, while another 200,000 lack a home computer. In response to this alarming reality, the Los Angeles County Internal Services Department has launched an innovative initiative known as Delete the Divide.

Free Laptops for the Underserved

The aim of Delete the Divide is simple yet noble: ensure that every resident of L.A. County has access to technology and the internet. Targeting communities where over 20% of households lack internet service, the initiative provides free laptops to low-income residents. This strategy is not only about closing the technology gap; it’s about enabling these residents to access vital municipal and social services online.

A Helping Hand for Veterans

Among the beneficiaries of this laudable initiative are veterans from various military branches. Delete the Divide recently distributed 1,000 laptops to these brave men and women. The demand was overwhelming, with all laptops claimed within just three days. This swift response underscores the importance of the initiative, particularly for veterans seeking education or job opportunities in an increasingly digital world.

Plans for the Future

Despite the successful distribution of 1,800 laptops throughout the year, L.A. County is not resting on its laurels. The county has an ambitious plan to distribute an additional 7,500 new laptops in 2024. These aren’t just any laptops, either. These refurbished machines come with up to one year of tech support, ensuring that recipients aren’t left in the lurch should technical issues arise.

As the digital divide continues to be a pressing issue, initiatives like Delete the Divide serve as a beacon of hope. By equipping residents with the tools they need to connect, learn, and grow, L.A. County is setting a powerful example for other regions grappling with similar challenges.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

