Kylie Jenner Promotes New Sprinter Vodka Soda in LA, Aiming at Younger Market

Kylie Jenner took to the streets of Los Angeles in a glamorous mini tour to promote her latest venture, Sprinter, a line of canned vodka sodas, on Thursday. Driving around in a custom silver Sprinter truck, the 26-year-old entrepreneur made stops at several local liquor stores, where she engaged with fans and staff, signing boxes of her new alcoholic beverage priced at $18.99.

Launching Sprinter: A Blend of Style and Taste

The day began with Jenner picking up a smoothie before climbing into the Sprinter truck with her team, ready to introduce her product to the market. Dressed in a striking black minidress and carrying a shiny black patent leather purse, Jenner first visited a Total Wine location. There, she signed a few boxes of Sprinter, which were displayed prominently at the front of the store. The influencer continued her tour, visiting three more liquor stores, signing more boxes, and posing for photos with staff members, showcasing her dedication to her brand's success.

A Strategic Move into the Alcoholic Beverage Market

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jenner would be entering the alcoholic beverage market with Sprinter, joining her sister Kendall, who launched her tequila line, 818, in 2021. Sprinter is a 100-calorie canned vodka soda made with premium vodka, sparkling water, and fruit juice, available in four flavors: Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit, and Lime. Priced at $19.99 for an 8-can variety pack and with an ABV of 4.5%, Sprinter is positioned as a quality option for consumers seeking a fun and tasty alcoholic beverage.

A Personal Touch to a Growing Trend

In a statement, Jenner expressed her motivation behind Sprinter, highlighting the demand for quality canned cocktails and her desire to offer a product that resonates with younger consumers. "Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I've ever tried," she stated. Collaborating with beverage development expert Chandra Richter, Jenner emphasized the meticulous effort put into crafting each flavor to ensure they are as natural and true-to-fruit as possible.

As Jenner documents her promotional tour on social media, encouraging her followers to 'sprint to the good times,' it's clear that Sprinter is more than just a business venture for her. It's a personal project designed to meet the tastes and preferences of a generation that values quality, convenience, and style. With her keen eye for trends and understanding of her audience, Kylie Jenner's Sprinter is poised to make a significant splash in the crowded market of canned cocktails.