Kyle Thomas Joins PEOPLE as Celebrity Astrologer: Empowering Insights Weekly

Meet Kyle Thomas, PEOPLE's new resident astrologer known for his pop culture specialization and profound astrological guidance. With a career spanning decades, Thomas brings his expertise to offer weekly horoscopes and predictions that align with significant astrological events. He believes astrology serves as a productive tool for personal empowerment and fulfillment.

Advertisment

Path to Astrology

From a young age, Thomas exhibited a keen interest in astrology, which led him to study the field earnestly during his teenage years. Earning degrees in psychology and English, he pursued his passion, combining his love for art, humanity, and psychology with astrology. Thomas emphasizes a scientific approach alongside his spiritual intuition to provide grounded and insightful readings.

Insights and Predictions

Advertisment

Thomas's astrological practice includes a blend of Western Astrology, intuitive abilities, and tarot reading, allowing him to offer precise predictions about love, careers, and personal growth. His work with celebrities, though confidential, showcases his ability to accurately predict significant life events. Through his platform, he aims to share the beauty and positivity of astrology, focusing on kindness and professionalism.

Future Endeavors and Teachings

Apart from his weekly horoscopes and celebrity predictions, Thomas is working on various projects, including books, art, and possibly film and television, aiming to expand his reach and impact. He expresses a desire to teach the world about the psychic aspect of astrology, advocating for a more intuitive and peaceful civilization. Thomas's journey with PEOPLE is just beginning, promising exciting astrological insights and guidance for readers worldwide.