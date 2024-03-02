Kyle MacLachlan Seeks Tenant for Hollywood Hills West Gem at $25K/Month

Iconic actor Kyle MacLachlan, celebrated for his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in the cult classic series "Twin Peaks," is venturing into the real estate market with a unique proposition. He’s offering his exquisite English country-style home nestled in Hollywood Hills West for lease, commanding a monthly rent of $25,000. Constructed in 1939, this gated two-story residence is a blend of classic charm and modern luxury, set amidst lush landscaping on a quarter-acre lot.

Architectural Elegance Meets Modern Comfort

The interior of MacLachlan's home reveals a meticulously designed space that combines traditional elements with contemporary comforts. It boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms, alongside a formal dining room perfect for hosting dinner parties. The chef's kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, and a cozy breakfast nook provide an ideal setting for morning gatherings. The living room, crowned with vaulted and beamed ceilings, features a beautiful tiled fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Additional amenities include a private library and a fully equipped gym, offering residents a blend of intellectual and physical wellness opportunities.

Outdoor Oasis in the Heart of Hollywood Hills

The property's exterior is equally impressive, offering a serene escape from the bustling city. A charming brick patio leads down to a stone-accented swimming pool and spa, providing a perfect spot for relaxation and entertainment. An upper-level terrace offers breathtaking views of the city, creating an idyllic backdrop for evening gatherings. The inclusion of a guesthouse adds further value, offering additional living space and privacy for visitors.

A Legacy of Creativity and Style

Kyle MacLachlan's affiliation with Hollywood royalty, including his longstanding collaboration with director David Lynch, adds a layer of prestige to the property. His diverse career, spanning iconic roles in films like "Dune" and "Blue Velvet," as well as appearances in popular television shows such as "Sex and the City" and "Portlandia," reflects a life lived amidst creativity and style. This home, represented by Aileen Comora of the Agency, according to the Multiple Listing Service, is not just a residence but a testament to MacLachlan’s refined taste and artistic legacy.

As the Hollywood Hills West property market continues to draw attention from celebrities and high-net-worth individuals seeking privacy and luxury, Kyle MacLachlan’s home stands out as a beacon of elegance and comfort. With its rich history, architectural beauty, and modern amenities, this English country-style home offers potential tenants a unique opportunity to experience life in one of Los Angeles' most desirable neighborhoods.