Kyle David Group Recognized in 2023 Clutch 1000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Allentown, PA’s Kyle David Group (KDG) has been honored as one of the top global B2B service providers, marking its inclusion in the 2023 Clutch 1000 list. This is the fifth year in a row that KDG has earned this distinction, underscoring its sustained leadership and excellence in the industry.

Clutch 1000: A Testament to Quality and Reliability

The Clutch 1000 list showcases the highest-rated business service providers from a pool of over 280,000 providers on the Clutch platform. KDG’s continued presence on this list is a testament to the quality and reliability of its services. The company excels in business strategy, UI/UX design, accounting services, and technology planning. It boasts a customer satisfaction rate of 98%, backed by over 4,100 live customer reviews on their website and 30 verified reviews on Clutch.

A Culture of Excellence

KDG’s president and CEO, Kyle David, expressed pride and gratitude for the recognition, attributing it to the team’s hard work and the trust they’ve earned from their clients. Clutch CEO Sonny Ganguly also lauded the awardees for their commitment to providing value to their clients. Beyond the Clutch 1000 recognition, KDG has also been named a Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania and has received the Best in Business Award from Inc. Magazine.

Clutch: Connecting Businesses Globally

Clutch, the platform behind the Clutch 1000 list, serves as a global marketplace for B2B service providers, assisting over a million business leaders each month in connecting with reliable agency partners.

