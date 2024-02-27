Kwik Trip Unveils 'Fried Chicken for Life' Sweepstakes for Rewards Members

Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip has announced its newest sweepstakes promotion, through which one customer will win free fried chicken for life. Starting today, each time a Kwik Rewards member purchases any Kwik Trip fried chicken product, they will earn an entry for the chance to win a lifetime supply of fried chicken.

Kwik Trip's Unique Promotion

Kwik Trip offers hand-breaded dark and white meat fried chicken, as well as tenders, roasted whole chicken, crispy fried chicken sandwiches, and boneless wings. Rewards members will earn one sweepstakes entry with every chicken purchase. Additionally, members can use their Kwik Rewards app visit points to secure extra entries into the draw. "Throughout the years we've given boats, RVs, and trucks away, but this will be the first sweepstakes of its kind for us, and we're going to have a lot of fun with it," stated David Jackson, Kwik Trip director of loyalty and digital marketing.

Engaging Customers Through Social Media

"The Fried Chicken for Life Sweepstakes will be a big activation for us on our Social Media accounts these next few weeks," said Paige Geary, Kwik Trip social media supervisor. To kick off the sweepstakes excitement, Kwik Trip has sent over 100 brand ambassadors promotional care packages, which include chicken leg keychains, bumper stickers, and personalized disposable bibs. This strategic move aims to leverage the power of social media and brand ambassadors to maximize the reach and engagement of the sweepstakes.

Drawing and Prize Details

After the sweepstakes officially ends on April 8, Kwik Trip will randomly select one lucky guest who will be awarded one 8-piece fried chicken meal per week, for life. For more information about the promotion, interested participants can visit the official sweepstakes page. Kwik Trip operates over 870 stores across the Midwest under the Kwik Trip and Kwik Star banners, serving customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and South Dakota.

This sweepstakes not only highlights Kwik Trip's innovative approach to customer engagement but also underscores the brand's commitment to rewarding its loyal customer base. As participants eagerly await the draw, this promotion is set to create a significant buzz and foster a deeper connection between the brand and its customers.