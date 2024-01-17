Kroger's Pleasure Ridge Park Store Set for Grand Reopening After $2.6M Renovation

The Kroger Co.'s Louisville Division has announced the imminent reopening of its Pleasure Ridge Park grocery store on January 19. Located at 7509 Terry Road, the store, which originally opened its doors in 1979, has undergone a comprehensive $2.6 million renovation to improve the customer experience and mark its 45th anniversary in the community.

A New Chapter in Service

Spanning over 58,400 square feet, the Pleasure Ridge Park store is no stranger to the community. The renovation represents a milestone in its long-standing presence, signaling a renewed commitment to customer satisfaction. The project focused on enhancing popular sections and introducing new offerings, including an expanded dairy, meats and seafoods, produce, and floral sections.

Investing in the Customer Experience

Store Manager Melissa Yingling expressed her enthusiasm about the recent upgrade. She said, 'We're thrilled about the reinvestment in the customer experience' and is eagerly anticipating the grand celebration with shoppers. The store now boasts an improved shopping experience with an expanded PickUp service and a brand new Wine & Spirits Shoppe.

Expanding Horizons

The Pleasure Ridge Park grocery store's renovation is part of a series of refurbishments taking place in Kroger stores across the Louisville Metro area. This comes as Publix opens its first store in the region. Kroger, a major player in the local grocery market with a 43% share, continues to be one of Louisville's largest employers, with approximately 5,000 employees.