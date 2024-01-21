Kroger's Digital Transformation: A Journey Towards Enhanced Customer and Associate Experiences

On a stage set for industry giants at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show, Yael Cosset, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Senior Vice President (SVP) of The Kroger Co., delved into the company's journey of digital transformation. The discussion, brimming with insights and reflections, pivoted around Kroger's commitment to enhancing customer and associate experiences through innovation.

Digital Initiatives: Enhancing Customer and Associate Experiences

Placing a firm focus on customer-facing digital initiatives, Kroger has introduced digital weekly circulars, savings awareness, and product availability tools. These innovations, Cosset underlined, are designed to augment the customer experience by providing relevant and timely information. For associates, Kroger has significantly improved mobile technology, offering customized learning, streamlined task management, and robust stock level support.

Digital HR Solutions: Streamlining Processes

The digital wave has also washed over Kroger's HR department, with solutions that have expedited hiring processes. Training applications have been redesigned for intuitive use, fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth. To measure the effectiveness of these technological improvements on the associate experience, the company monitors Net Promoter Scores—a reliable indicator of user satisfaction and loyalty.

Artificial Intelligence: Enhancing Human Connections

Cosset also shed light on Kroger's approach to artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI). These technologies, he explained, play a pivotal role in marketing, search outcomes, and personalization at Kroger. But far from viewing AI as a replacement for human interaction, Cosset stressed that it should be used to enhance human connections. He brought attention to Kroger's own retail media network, Kroger Precision Marketing, developed to make advertising more transparent and effective through the leverage of data and AI.

Through these advancements, Kroger aims to be the fresh food destination, serving millions of customers daily, and working towards a ZeroHungerZeroWaste future. The NRF Big Show served as an apt platform for Kroger to share its vision and innovations, opening a dialogue about the transformative power of digital technology in the retail sector.