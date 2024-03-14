Kristen Wiig Revives SNL's Peg for Target Ads, Coinciding with Palm Royale Premiere

Kristen Wiig is set to bring laughter to Target's aisles once more, reviving her beloved Saturday Night Live character, Peg, for a series of commercials. This development comes as Wiig prepares for the launch of her new series Palm Royale on AppleTV+, adding a delightful twist to her already impressive career trajectory.

Back in Character

According to reports from Showbiz411, Wiig was spotted filming the new Target commercials during the dead of night, bringing her character's quirky humor back to life. Peg, known for her unique take on everyday products, will now use her distinctive dry humor to promote Target's offerings. This move not only marks a return for the character but also showcases Wiig's enduring relationship with the brand and her fans. Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live, praised Wiig's seamless performance, likening her to the effortless elegance of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

A New Chapter with Palm Royale

The timing of these commercials is strategic, aligning with the premiere of Wiig's latest venture, Palm Royale, set to debut on March 20. The series, which features Wiig as Maxine, a determined social climber in the 1960s Palm Beach high society, promises a mix of humor and drama. The star-studded cast includes legends like Carol Burnett and contemporary stars such as Laura Dern and Ricky Martin. Wiig's character, much like her portrayal of Annie in Bridesmaids, seeks acceptance and belonging, themes that resonate with audiences and reflect Wiig's own comedic and narrative depth.

Wiig's journey from The Groundlings to SNL and now to leading roles in television and film highlights her versatility and commitment to her craft. Her decision to revive Peg for Target commercials not only serves as a nod to her comedic roots but also as a bridge connecting her past and present projects. As fans anticipate the release of Palm Royale, these commercials offer a reminder of Wiig's unique ability to blend humor with heartfelt storytelling.