Kristen Wiig Revives Iconic SNL Target Lady for Hilarious New Ad Campaign

Kristen Wiig, the renowned actress and comedian, has reprised her beloved Saturday Night Live character, the Target Lady, for an uproarious new advertising campaign. This marks a delightful throwback for fans and a strategic move for Target, aiming to drum up excitement around its Target Circle Week. The collaboration sees Wiig donning her Target Lady persona for the first time outside the SNL stage since the character's last appearance in 2013, bringing nostalgia and humor to the forefront of this promotional blitz.

Advertisment

From Sketch to Screen: The Return of Target Lady

The campaign kickoff was signaled by a teaser on Target's Instagram, instantly gripping the audience with Wiig's flawless rendition of the quirky, overly enthusiastic cashier. Wiig, in her Target Lady garb, navigates through her day with a comedic grace, from choosing her iconic red vest to preparing a Target-themed breakfast. The series of 12 ad spots, crafted in collaboration with Wiig and former SNL writer Jameson Anderson, promises a mix of humor and promotional deals, aimed at spotlighting Target Circle's offerings and perks during its special week.

Target Circle Week: A Blend of Savings and Laughs

Target Circle Week, running from April 7th to 13th, is not just about reintroducing a fan-favorite character; it's a strategic move to highlight Target's loyalty program, Target Circle. The event promises up