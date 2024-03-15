Kristen Stewart Shines as 'Dorky' and 'Grounded' in 'Love Lies Bleeding,' Says Director Rose Glass

Kristen Stewart, renowned for her role in Twilight, showcases a refreshingly 'dorky' side in the new film Love Lies Bleeding, drawing praise from both director Rose Glass and co-star Katy O'Brian for her grounded, unpretentious approach to the role of Lou, a gym manager entangled in a crime-ridden love story. Glass lauds Stewart for her humor and relatability amidst fame, while O'Brian highlights Stewart's passion and laid-back attitude on set in New Mexico, setting a positive example for longevity in the industry.

Stewart's Unconventional Role

In Love Lies Bleeding, Stewart delves into the character of Lou, navigating a complex relationship with a bodybuilder, portrayed by Katy O'Brian, amid criminal turmoil linked to Lou's estranged father. The film, set in the 1980s, promises a mix of erotic thriller elements and deep emotional narratives, with Stewart's performance standing out for its intensity and depth.

Cast and Crew Insights

Both director Rose Glass and co-star Katy O'Brian offer insights into Stewart's working style and personality on set. Glass commends Stewart for her focus and fun-loving nature, while O'Brian is particularly struck by Stewart's enthusiasm for the project, dispelling any notions of diva-like behavior and emphasizing her approachability and dedication.

Film's Reception and Stewart's Impact

With its release, Love Lies Bleeding has garnered attention for its unique blend of genre, setting, and character dynamics, with Stewart's role as Lou receiving acclaim for adding a new layer to her already diverse career portfolio. The film's exploration of themes such as obsession, violence, and love, along with Stewart's compelling performance, invites audiences to see the actress in a new light, further solidifying her status as a versatile and talented actress in contemporary cinema.

As Love Lies Bleeding makes its mark in theaters, the collaborative spirit and shared excitement of its cast and crew, led by Stewart's engaging performance, promise to leave a lasting impression on both fans and critics. With Stewart at the helm, the film navigates its thrilling and emotional journey with authenticity and flair, showcasing the actress's ability to transcend her 'Twilight' fame and explore new, challenging territories in her acting career.