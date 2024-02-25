Kris-Tech Wire Marks 40 Years with Major Expansion, Boosting Rome's Economy and Community Engagement

When Gerry and Glenn Brodock returned from World War II, they brought with them not just stories of bravery and hardship but a vision to revolutionize an industry. In 1984, this vision materialized into Kris-Tech Wire, a company that has since woven itself into the fabric of Rome's economy and community. Fast forward to 2023, as Kris-Tech stands on the brink of an ambitious expansion, it's not just a testament to the Brodock brothers' legacy but a beacon of growth and innovation in the Mohawk Valley.

A Story of Growth and Innovation

From its inception, Kris-Tech Wire has been more than a manufacturer of copper wire. It's a story of American ingenuity, resilience, and commitment to community. With over 140 employees, the company has grown from a modest operation to a national leader in the copper wire industry. The ongoing expansion of its Griffiss Technology Park facility, set to double the company's footprint by spring 2024, is a bold stride towards supporting its continuous growth and innovation in Rome. This expansion not only promises to bolster Kris-Tech's product offerings and operational efficiencies but also signifies a strong vote of confidence in the region's economic future.

Commitment to Community

Kris-Tech's roots in Rome run deep. Beyond its economic contributions, the company has been an active participant in local events such as Honor America Days and Rome Halloween celebrations. This engagement goes beyond festivities; it's a reflection of a family-owned business that places community at the heart of its operations. The plans for 2024, including the launch of new initiatives and the creation of more jobs, underscore Kris-Tech's dedication to giving back to the community that has supported its journey for four decades. The upcoming 40th anniversary is set to be a celebration not just of Kris-Tech's achievements but of the mutual growth and success shared with Rome and the Mohawk Valley.

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Expansion

As Kris-Tech Wire prepares to step into its next decade, the focus remains squarely on innovation, expansion, and community engagement. The company's investment in expanding its Griffiss Technology Park facility is a clear indicator of its commitment to not only enhancing its capabilities but also to fostering economic development in the region. The promise of new job opportunities and increased partnerships with local schools and charitable organizations speaks volumes about Kris-Tech's role as a community pillar. This dual focus on business growth and community well-being positions Kris-Tech Wire as a model for how businesses can thrive while uplifting the communities around them.

In a world where corporate responsibility often takes a backseat to profitability, Kris-Tech Wire stands out as a beacon of what it means to grow with a purpose. As the Brodock brothers' legacy continues to shape the future, Kris-Tech's journey from a visionary startup to a national industry leader is a powerful reminder of the impact that businesses can have on their local communities and economies. The road ahead for Kris-Tech is lined with opportunities for innovation, expansion, and deeper community connections, marking the next chapter in a remarkable story of American enterprise and community spirit.