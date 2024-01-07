en English
Society

Krewe of Choctaw Rings in 89th Anniversary with a Grand Versailles-themed Pow-Wow

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Krewe of Choctaw Rings in 89th Anniversary with a Grand Versailles-themed Pow-Wow

The 89th anniversary of the Krewe of Choctaw and the 40th annual Big Pow-Wow were commemorated with a grandiose gala at Jean Lafitte Auditorium in Lafitte. This year’s theme, ‘Choctaw Visits Versailles,’ added a touch of royal elegance to the festivities. The event’s centerpiece was Mrs. Monique Sutherland Massi, reigning as Princess Choctaw 2024, resplendent in a burgundy dupioni silk gown. The gown, a masterpiece in itself, was embellished with crystal inlays, eggplant, and gold accents.

Regal Attire and Traditional Headdress

Princess Choctaw’s attire was completed with a traditional Choctaw feathered headdress, adding an authentic touch to the royal ensemble. Accompanying her were maids, papooses, Indian maidens, and Dr. John Pasteur Hamide as Mighty Chief Choctaw. The Mighty Chief mirrored the Princess’s regality, donning a matching burgundy dupioni silk costume.

(Read Also: Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Shines Light on Choctaw Nation for Authentic Representation)

Historical Portrayals and Honorable Recognitions

The event was further embellished with Indian Braves, Guardians of the Great Tribal Tee-Pee, and portrayals of historical figures. Among them was Pushmataha, the 19th-century Choctaw leader, his presence adding a historical depth to the celebration. Mrs. Sheila Holt Mabes was conferred the Godfrey Boudreaux Memorial Award, an honor recognizing her dedicated service to the krewe.

(Read Also: High School Basketball: Triumphs, Trials, and Unforeseen Cancellations)

Behind The Scenes: The Big Pow-Wow’s Organization

The successful execution of the Big Pow-Wow was a testament to the collective effort of the Krewe of Choctaw members. Mr. Scott M. Holt served as the coordinator, Mr. Janis helmed the court committee as the chairman, and Mr. Ricky DeCastro Jr. narrated the event. The Krewe of Choctaw is now all set to parade on the traditional Uptown route on February 3, promising another spectacular display of their rich tradition.

Read More

0
Society United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

