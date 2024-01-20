Krewe of Chewbacchus to March On Despite Freezing Temperatures

In the heart of Marigny neighborhood, even freezing temperatures cannot dampen the spirit of the Krewe of Chewbacchus. Committed to their annual tradition, the science fiction-themed parade is set to commence at 7 p.m., despite the chilly forecast. The members of the krewe, among them the sub-krewe Han and the Solo Cups, are bracing themselves to tackle the cold with hand warmers, ponchos, and a spirit of constant movement.

Preparedness is Key

Ben Burkhart, a member of Han and the Solo Cups, has emphasized the need for preparedness. He encourages parade participants to stay active as a way to combat the cold. This strategy is not just about physical endurance; it's about keeping the spirit of the parade alive, to ensure that the thrills, the laughter, and the camaraderie aren't frozen in place.

More than Just a Parade

The krewe, which has participated in the parade for three years, includes members like Tim Wimbley, who will be dressed as Chewbacca. For Wimbley, his role is more than just a character; it's a way to give back to the city and a chance to see the joy it brings to children and onlookers. It's a testament to the parade's unique ability to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, even amidst freezing conditions.

A Magical Atmosphere

Tara Burkhart highlights the unique contraptions of different sub-krewes, like their own being pulled by a pedicab, which adds to the magical atmosphere. This year's parade theme is 'Nothing to See Here,' a title that humorously belies the spectacle that the parade truly is. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, bring signs, wear costumes, and use lights. With every precaution in place, the Krewe of Chewbacchus is ready to march on, to bring joy to the city, and to continue its legacy of resilience and celebration, no matter the weather.

The Krewe of Chewbacchus has been a staple in the Marigny for 14 years, withstanding various weather conditions. This year's parade, expected to be notably cold, will keep attendees warm and the event moving smoothly by reducing gaps between groups. The parade's motto might as well be 'The show must go on, come rain, shine, or snow.'