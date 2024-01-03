Kraus-Anderson Construction Firm Announces Leadership Restructuring

Kraus-Anderson, a reputable construction management firm, recently announced a significant shift in its leadership team. The company has promoted Jason Peterson to the pivotal role of Director of Operations. Peterson, who has been with the company since January 2022, will be stepping into the shoes of Tom Roepke.

Peterson’s Journey to Leadership

Prior to his promotion, Peterson held important positions within the firm, contributing significantly to its growth and success. He served as the director of project planning and development and also as a construction project manager. Peterson’s educational background is rooted in construction management, having earned his degree from the respected Dunwoody College of Technology.

Roepke’s Continued Role

While Peterson steps into his new role, Roepke is not leaving the company. He will continue his service at Kraus-Anderson, taking up the role of regional vice president of construction operations for the firm’s regional offices in Wisconsin. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the company’s operations will serve as a significant asset in his new role.

A Testament to Kraus-Anderson’s Succession Planning

This announcement not only marks a significant milestone in Peterson’s career but also underscores Kraus-Anderson’s commitment to internal talent development and leadership succession planning. By recognizing and promoting talent from within the firm, Kraus-Anderson ensures continuity in leadership and strategic direction, thereby fostering stability and growth in the long term.