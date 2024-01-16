Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Secures $50 Million in Contracts, Emphasizes Confidentiality

Renowned for its national security solutions, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has won contracts and programs worth an estimated $50 million. The focus of these contracts is mainly the production and support of Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS), Air Defense, and Radar Systems. Execution of the work linked to these contracts will be conducted at the company's secure manufacturing facilities and at specific customer locations to ensure maximum confidentiality and safety.

A Boost for National Security

Commitment to Confidentiality

Given the sensitive and competitive nature of the work, Kratos has decided not to disclose any further details regarding these contracts. This decision underscores the company's commitment to confidentiality and highlights the strategic importance of the contracts it undertakes. Kratos's role in the defense and security sectors is critical, as it provides essential technology and services that bolster national security.

Advancing Technology Development

In a related development, Kratos SRE, Inc., a subsidiary of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., has procured a Sapphire printer from Velo3D to support their technology development and address the evolving requirements of defense industry customers. This acquisition will aid in the rapid prototyping and manufacturing of parts, systems, and structures for extreme environments. Velo3D's fully integrated solution is widely used by American defense companies and recently achieved the highest level of security compliance from the DoD.