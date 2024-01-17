Kramer Levin Names New Co-Heads for Distressed Investing Practice

Kramer Levin, the New York-based law firm, has ushered in a new era for its Distressed Investing practice. The firm has named Daniel M. Eggermann and Rachael Ringer as co-heads of the practice, a decision that speaks volumes of their expertise in managing complex bankruptcies and restructurings for distressed investments. Both Eggermann and Ringer have been instrumental in significant cases such as LATAM Airlines Group, Diamond Sports Group, and Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.

Advertisment

An Expansion of Services

The firm's Distressed Investing practice is gearing up for a strategic expansion. With high interest rates and looming debt maturities contributing to a surge in demand for advice on distressed and restructuring-related investments and financings, the practice is poised for growth. The services offered by this practice are comprehensive, ranging from pre-workout, pre-petition, post-petition counseling, distressed debt acquisitions, to loan-to-own strategies. The primary beneficiaries of these services are banks, hedge funds, and other financial institutions.

Leadership Transitions

Advertisment

These leadership appointments come on the heels of recent changes within the firm's Bankruptcy and Restructuring department too. Amy Caton has been promoted to co-chair alongside Kenneth H. Eckstein, following the stepping down of Thomas Moers Mayer who will continue as a senior partner.

Strength in Collaboration

Kramer Levin's Distressed Investing practice draws strength from its collaborative approach. The practice seamlessly integrates with the firm's Special Situations practice as well as its Bankruptcy Litigation and Investigations and Financial Services Litigation groups. These synergies have been further accentuated since the merger with the litigation boutique Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner LLP back in 2022.

Kramer Levin, known for its proactive and creative legal solutions, continues to expand its operations. With additional offices in Silicon Valley, Washington, DC, and Paris, the firm is set to redefine its Distressed Investing practice under the new leadership.