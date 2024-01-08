en English
Business

Kourtney Kardashian’s Wellness Brand Lemme Launches New Product Amidst Unexpected Interruption

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
In a moment of amusement and surprise, Kourtney Kardashian found herself blushing during her announcement of a new product launch for her wellness brand, Lemme. The reality TV star was in the midst of introducing Lemme Purr capsules, an extension of the brand’s top-selling gummies, when her son Reign made an unexpected and slightly inappropriate comment about the product.

Undeterred by Interruptions

Despite the unexpected interruption, Kourtney maintained her composure and continued to promote the new release. She encouraged her followers to join the waitlist for the product, asserting the efficacy and health benefits of the latest addition to the Lemme range.

A Nationwide Launch

Adding to the excitement, Kourtney also announced Lemme’s nationwide launch in Target stores. She expressed her joy and fulfillment, revealing that this milestone had been a long-term goal even before the brand’s inception. This achievement marks a significant step in Lemme’s journey, expanding its reach to a wider consumer base.

Commitment to Wellness

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian in September of the previous year, Lemme was created without the involvement of her mother, Kris Jenner. The brand is centered on the philosophy of making wellness delicious, offering a range of supplements including metabolism and fat-burning capsules, hair, skin, and nail gummies, and sleep aids. Kourtney has repeatedly emphasized her commitment to creating products with clinically-backed ingredients that are not only beneficial but also enjoyable to consume.

Business United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

