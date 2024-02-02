Koss Corporation Records Sales Growth Amid Net Losses in FY 2024

U.S. high-fidelity headphone company, Koss Corporation, announced a modest increase in sales for Q2 and the first half of the 2024 fiscal year, compared to the same periods in 2023. The firm's Q2 sales hit $3,360,124, representing a 2.4% hike from the previous year, while sales for the first six months totalled $6,734,062, a 1.3% increase.

Sales Rise but Net Loss Persists

Despite the positive sales trajectory, the company posted a net loss of $269,153 in Q2, albeit an improvement from the $1,146,190 loss in the same period last year. The first half of the fiscal year concluded with a net loss of $526,762, a significant downturn from the net income of $8,803,532 reported in the previous year.

Factors Influencing Performance

The company attributed the mixed performance to a combination of factors. Custom headphone orders in the education and OEM markets, along with increased sales to e-tailers and large domestic distributors, played a role in boosting sales. However, these gains were partially offset by a dip in direct-to-consumer sales, a drop in sales to European distributors, and high freight rates on inventory.

Future Projections

Looking ahead, Koss Corporation expects transportation costs to escalate in the upcoming quarter. The company's product portfolio includes high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and wireless headphones. The announcement also contained forward-looking statements about future events or financial performance, which are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.