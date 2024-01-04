Kosé America Appoints Chinae Kim as its New Vice President

On January 4, 2024, Kosé America announced the appointment of Chinae Kim as the new vice president, a position specifically created for her. In this role, Kim will be responsible for the marketing and sales of Kosé America in the North American region, working directly under the leadership of Takayuki Morimatsu, the CEO of Kosé America, Inc.

Chinae Kim’s Responsibilities

As Vice President, Kim will be steering initiatives aimed at stimulating growth in the North American region for Kosé America and its brands. These brands include Decorté, Sekkisei, and Addiction Tokyo. Kim’s responsibilities encompass both the development and implementation of innovative marketing strategies and the bolstering of sales performance.

Background and Expertise

Kim brings over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry to her new role. Her impressive resume includes stints with notable companies such as Amorepacific U.S. and The Estée Lauder Companies. Her achievements have been marked by the successful U.S. market launches of Sulwhasoo’s sixth-generation hero product and the Laneige brand, which saw expansions into major retailers like Sephora.

About Kosé Corporation

Kosé Corporation, the parent company of Kosé America, has a rich history dating back to 1946 when it was established in Japan by Kozaburo Kobayashi. Over the years, the corporation has grown exponentially, boasting a global presence with 13,179 employees. The corporation owns a portfolio of 37 brands, selling products in 68 countries, and holds over 800 registered patents in the beauty sector. Kosé Corporation’s diverse product lines span across skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, and hair care products, and are renowned for their quality and innovation.